iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.79. 111,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,657. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.