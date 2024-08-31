iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.76. The stock had a trading volume of 401,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,643. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.18. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

