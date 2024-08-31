Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Up 68.7% in August

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the July 31st total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISPR shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ispire Technology during the first quarter worth $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPR opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Ispire Technology has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $408.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 2.85.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

