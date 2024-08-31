ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 1,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ITM Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded ITM Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.
About ITM Power
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.
