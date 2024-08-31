ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 1,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ITM Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded ITM Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITM Power

ITM Power Stock Up 0.6 %

About ITM Power

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.