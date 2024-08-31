J.Jill’s (JILL) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on J.Jill in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of JILL opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.65. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock worth $41,210,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter worth $7,120,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 181,116 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 2,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $1,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

