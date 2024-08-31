J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,500 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the July 31st total of 140,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

J-Long Group Stock Performance

JL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 528,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,981. J-Long Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J-Long Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J-Long Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of J-Long Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

J-Long Group Company Profile

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

