J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-9.5% yr/yr to ~$8.87-8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.600-10.000 EPS.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.31.

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.69. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $146.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

