Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 544,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,706 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF comprises 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 59,996 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EPRF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,253 shares. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.

About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

