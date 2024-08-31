Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK remained flat at $20.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,632. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.