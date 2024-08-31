Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Nine Energy Service worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 209,407 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 470,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $743,171.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,413,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,211 and sold 32,036 shares valued at $45,697. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NINE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. 328,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,379. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.42. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nine Energy Service Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

