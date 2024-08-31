Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSC. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 117,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 129.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 86,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,266,000.

First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MMSC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 4,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699. First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.24.

About First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (MMSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to small-cap US growth stocks. MMSC was launched on Oct 13, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

