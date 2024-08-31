Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 57 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.24. 311,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,983. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

