Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. The company had a trading volume of 206,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,673. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

