Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 81,534 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 549,280 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 413,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 1.1 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 288,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.16%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -120.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRE. StockNews.com lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ares Commercial Real Estate

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.