Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $701.35. 3,266,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $302.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $659.34 and its 200-day moving average is $630.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.