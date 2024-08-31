Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,173 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,074 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,832,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.