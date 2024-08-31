Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore upped their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Shopify Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,813. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

