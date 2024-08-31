JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading Down 0.2%

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €18.88 ($20.98) and last traded at €18.94 ($21.04). 50,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.98 ($21.09).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.33.

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

