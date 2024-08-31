Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target to $14.50

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.16. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 2,319.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

