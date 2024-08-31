JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 194 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.10. 130,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,170. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $288.26.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.