JMG Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $113.78. 613,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.