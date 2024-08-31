JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $414,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

JNJ stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,971,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $165.98.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

