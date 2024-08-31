JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $310,000. OMC Financial Services LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 515,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.63. 1,115,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,906. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

