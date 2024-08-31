JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,689,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,208,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
VOE traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.39. 109,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,382. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.74.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
