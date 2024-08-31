JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 1,261 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.0% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $52,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.45. The company had a trading volume of 206,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,277. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day moving average of $186.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

