JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18,532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,087,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,009 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,053,000. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,399,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 838,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $31,869,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $52.93. 572,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

