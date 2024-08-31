JMG Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 12,113,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,453,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.