JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.86. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 227,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

