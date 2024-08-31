John Kenneth Brooks Sells 21,700 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.8 %

CP opened at C$111.87 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$110.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$112.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.2741935 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

