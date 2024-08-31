Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of JCI traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. 2,673,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

