Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

