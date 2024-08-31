Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $3,583,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

