Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $3,583,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,971,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,470. The company has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $165.98.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

