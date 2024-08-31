JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.15. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $606.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,339 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

