JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $75.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTNX. Bank of America increased their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -902.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

