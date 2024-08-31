JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 205,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 219,964 shares.The stock last traded at $46.10 and had previously closed at $46.16.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 233,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 95,787 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

