JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 205,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 219,964 shares.The stock last traded at $46.10 and had previously closed at $46.16.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 233,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 95,787 shares in the last quarter.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Income ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.