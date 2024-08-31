JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMUB. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JMUB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $50.88. 156,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.