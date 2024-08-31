JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $88,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

