JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Declares $1.20 Dividend

JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd.

JSB Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS JFWV opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average is $84.13. JSB Financial has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Get JSB Financial alerts:

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter.

JSB Financial Company Profile

JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.