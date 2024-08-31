Karalyn Smith Sells 11,100 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.20 and a 1 year high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

