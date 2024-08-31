KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 72.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

KB Home Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

