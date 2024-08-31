KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 169,425 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $80.75. 4,377,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

