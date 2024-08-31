KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 271 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 18.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,979,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,333. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

