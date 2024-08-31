KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.43. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

