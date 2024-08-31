KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $35,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

VOX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. 58,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.26. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

