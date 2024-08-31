KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.53. 2,131,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,897,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

