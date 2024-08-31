KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Elevance Health by 20.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,341,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.2% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,281 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,386,000 after buying an additional 40,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $556.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,118. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.68. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $557.60.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

