KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,219 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,369.8% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 221,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after purchasing an additional 206,803 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $128.55. 4,103,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.