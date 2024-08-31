KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.72. 1,413,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,736. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $423.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.83. The firm has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

