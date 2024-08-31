KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.69. 1,740,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

